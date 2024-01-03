UGC NET December 2023: Provisional Answer Key Published, Candidates Allowed to Raise Challenges | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) on the official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/, allowing candidates to raise challenges.

The UGC-NET December 2023 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), encompassed 83 subjects (as listed in Annexure – I) and took place in 292 cities across India, accommodating a total of 9,45,918 candidates from December 6th to December 19th, 2023.

Payment

Candidates dissatisfied with the Answer Key can challenge it by submitting a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged. The Answer Key challenge period is from January 3rd, 2024 at 6 p.m. to January 5th, 2024 until 11:50 p.m. Challenges submitted without the processing fee will not be considered.

A panel of subject experts will verify the challenges, and if found valid, the Answer Key will be revised and applied universally. The revised Final Answer Key will serve as the basis for result preparation and declaration. Individual candidates will not receive specific notifications about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The Final Answer Key, determined by the expert panel post-challenges, will be deemed conclusive.