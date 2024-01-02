OSSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For CHSL 2023 Exam | Representative Image

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issued the provisional answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post/Services on December 29, providing candidates with an opportunity to assess their performance. The examination for the post of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) was conducted on December 17, 2023. Aspirants can access the provisional answer key on the official website at ossc.gov.in until January 1.

The answer key serves as a crucial tool for candidates to estimate their scores before the official results are announced. It includes correct answers to the questions asked during the examination. Candidates can cross-verify their responses with the answers provided in the provisional key and calculate their anticipated scores.

To access the OSSC CHSL 2023 answer key, candidates need to follow a few simple steps. First, visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the CHSL 2023 answer key link. Input the required login details and submit the information. After accessing the answer key, candidates should carefully review it to identify any discrepancies or raise objections if necessary. It is advisable for candidates to keep a hard copy of the answer key for future reference.

Additionally, the OSSC has allowed candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer keys until January 1, 2024. This provision ensures transparency in the evaluation process and provides candidates with the opportunity to address any concerns they may have regarding the correctness of the answers provided in the key.