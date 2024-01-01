Uttar Pradesh Unveils Academic Calendar For 2024–25: Students To Enjoy 118 Days Off

During the winter break of 2023, Uttar Pradesh revealed the academic schedule for 2024–2025. This indicates that in 2024, there will be 233 days that schools are open. Students enrolled in UP schools will enjoy a total of 118 days off from classes.
Due to the cold wave, the District Magistrate of Agra has ordered a holiday for tomorrow, January 2, in all district schools. Additionally, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami declared today, January 1, 2024, to be a vacation in all Agra schools. Tomorrow will see the closure of all Agra district government, council, government-aided secondary and basic schools, as well as all board-recognized secondary and council schools.
The calendar for the 2024–25 academic year was issued by Dr. Mahendra Dev, the director of secondary education in Uttar Pradesh. The schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for over 100 days in the year 2024.
Teachers will also be entitled to take time off on Karva Chauth and any two other festivals this year. They will need to get the principal's approval first, though.
Given below is the list of holidays:
January 15 – Makar Sankranti
January 17 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 25 – Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali
January 26 – Republic Day
February 14 – Basant Panchami
February 24 – Sant Ravidas Jayanti
March 8 – Mahashivratri
March 24 – Holika Dahan
March 25 – Holi
March 29 – Good Friday
April 1 – Easter Monday
April 11 – Eid-ul-Fitr
April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
April 17 – Ram Navami
April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti
May 21 to June 30 – Summer vacation (41 days)
July 17 – Moharram
August 15 – Independence Day
August 19 – Rakshabandhan
August 25 – Chehallum
August 26 – Janmashtami
September 16 – Eid-e-Milad/ Barawafat
September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja/ Anant Chaturdashi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 12 – Dussehra Mahanavami/ Vijay Dashami
October 30 – Narak Chaturdashi
October 31 – Diwali
November 2 – Govardhan Puja
November 3 – Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti
November 15 – Gurunanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day
December 25 – Christmas Day
Schools resumed operations from Jan 3 2024
Goswami had earlier announced a holiday for December 29–30 in all schools. On December 31, however, because it was a Sunday, schools were closed. Later, DIOS issued new rules and announced a holiday in schools through January 2 on the District Magistrate's orders. As of January 3, all students, from kindergarten through class 12, will need to report to school.