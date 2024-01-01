Uttar Pradesh Unveils Academic Calendar For 2024–25: Students To Enjoy 118 Days Off | File photo

During the winter break of 2023, Uttar Pradesh revealed the academic schedule for 2024–2025. This indicates that in 2024, there will be 233 days that schools are open. Students enrolled in UP schools will enjoy a total of 118 days off from classes.

Due to the cold wave, the District Magistrate of Agra has ordered a holiday for tomorrow, January 2, in all district schools. Additionally, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami declared today, January 1, 2024, to be a vacation in all Agra schools. Tomorrow will see the closure of all Agra district government, council, government-aided secondary and basic schools, as well as all board-recognized secondary and council schools.

The calendar for the 2024–25 academic year was issued by Dr. Mahendra Dev, the director of secondary education in Uttar Pradesh. The schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for over 100 days in the year 2024.

Teachers will also be entitled to take time off on Karva Chauth and any two other festivals this year. They will need to get the principal's approval first, though.

Given below is the list of holidays:

January 15 – Makar Sankranti

January 17 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 25 – Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali

January 26 – Republic Day

February 14 – Basant Panchami

February 24 – Sant Ravidas Jayanti

March 8 – Mahashivratri

March 24 – Holika Dahan

March 25 – Holi

March 29 – Good Friday

April 1 – Easter Monday

April 11 – Eid-ul-Fitr

April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 17 – Ram Navami

April 21 – Mahavir Jayanti

May 21 to June 30 – Summer vacation (41 days)

July 17 – Moharram

August 15 – Independence Day

August 19 – Rakshabandhan

August 25 – Chehallum

August 26 – Janmashtami

September 16 – Eid-e-Milad/ Barawafat

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja/ Anant Chaturdashi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 12 – Dussehra Mahanavami/ Vijay Dashami

October 30 – Narak Chaturdashi

October 31 – Diwali

November 2 – Govardhan Puja

November 3 – Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti

November 15 – Gurunanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyr’s Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

Schools resumed operations from Jan 3 2024

Goswami had earlier announced a holiday for December 29–30 in all schools. On December 31, however, because it was a Sunday, schools were closed. Later, DIOS issued new rules and announced a holiday in schools through January 2 on the District Magistrate's orders. As of January 3, all students, from kindergarten through class 12, will need to report to school.