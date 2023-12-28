Schools In Noida And Greater Noida To Remain Close Due To Extreme Weather | File photo

Due to extreme bad weather conditions, schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be shut from December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2023. As per reports from the news agency PTI, this decision came after taking into consideration the bad weather and extreme cold conditions in the respective region.

3 Day Holiday Before New Year's Eve

The schools in these regions will also remain closed on December 31, 2023 as the day falls on Sunday. The classes from nursery to Class 12 have been given holidays on the above mentioned dates, whereas the teachers and other faculty members of these schools will be working regularly on December 29 and December 30 respectively, and have their usual week off on Sunday.

These holiday result in students getting a three-day holiday before the new year's eve.

Based on PTI reports, it has been stated that, following the directives from District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma, due to heavy fog and severe cold weather conditions, all schools recognized by various boards (such as CBSE/ICSE/IB and others), council schools, government schools, and non-government aided schools are instructed to remain closed on December 29 and 30, as mentioned by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.