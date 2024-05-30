UGC NET 2024: NTA To Release Admit Card, City Slip Soon; Exam On June 18 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam 2024 on June 18, 2024. the exam, which was originally supposed to be conducted on June 16, 2024, was rescheduled, taking into consideration The feedback received from the candidates. The NTA is expected to release the admit cards soon. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards from the official website at www.nta.ac.in.

The admit card will contain details about a candidate, including their name, roll number, exam centre, exam date, exam time, and more. Every candidate is required to have a valid admit card. It is also mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit card with them to the exam centre.

Along with the admit cards, the NTA is also expected to release the exam city information slip soon. This list will contain the names of the exam centres where the UGC NET exam 2024 will be conducted. This list will also be made available to the candidates on their official website at www.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card and the exam city information slip are different.

Read Also UGC Allows Use Of NET Scores For PhD Admissions From 2024-2025

Steps to Download Your Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the details.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to check all the details on the admit cards thoroughly, and in case of any incorrect details, candidates must promptly notify the concerned NTA office about them and get them rectified.

Read Also NEET UG 2024: NTA To Release Answer Key For National Eligibility Entrance Test Soon

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates need to bring a passport-sized photo of themselves, their admit cards, and proof of identity on exam day. It is required of the candidates to arrive at least sixty minutes prior to the exam starting. It is recommended that candidates not bring any electronic devices into the testing center, such as smart watches, cameras, or cell phones. Instead, they should bring a transparent water bottle and a ballpoint pen. It is also suggested to candidates that they visit the official website of the interior for up-to-date information and comprehensive details regarding the exam in question.

Examining will take place online through the National NTA. The exam will be held on a single day in various parts of India.

The said exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship across Indian universities.