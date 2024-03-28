UGC Allows Use Of NET Scores For PhD Admissions From 2024-2025

UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar | UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a significant decision regarding Ph.D. admissions starting from the academic session 2024-2025. Henceforth, all universities will have the option to utilize National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for Ph.D. program admissions, replacing their individual entrance tests. This directive comes from IUGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, as stated in a recent announcement in an X post.

From the academic session 2024-2025, all universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities/HEIs. NTA is working on launching the NET application process for June 2024 session sometime next week. pic.twitter.com/IVzKgu56gB — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 27, 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is tasked with overseeing the administration of the NET, which is typically conducted biannually, in June and December. Historically, NET scores have been employed for awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and determining eligibility for Assistant Professor positions among individuals holding a Master's degree.

Traditionally, many universities have conducted their own entrance exams for Ph.D. admissions, necessitating students to undertake multiple tests. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the UGC formed an expert committee to reassess the provisions of the NET.

Following the expert committee's suggestions, in its 578th Meeting held on March 13, 2024, the UGC resolved that starting from the academic session 2024-25, NET scores could be utilized for Ph.D. admissions in lieu of various university/HEI entrance exams.

Starting from June 2024, NET candidates will be categorized as follows:

1. Category-1: Eligible for Ph.D. admission with JRF and Assistant Professor appointment.

2. Category-2: Eligible for Ph.D. admission without JRF and Assistant Professor appointment.

3. Category-3: Eligible for Ph.D. admission only, without JRF or Assistant Professor eligibility.

NET results will be announced in percentile along with individual marks, facilitating their use in Ph.D. admissions. JRF-qualified candidates will be admitted to Ph.D. programs through interviews as per the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

For candidates in Categories 2 and 3, admission to Ph.D. programs will be determined by giving 70% weightage to test scores and 30% weightage to interview performance. The final merit for Ph.D. admissions will be based on a combination of NET scores and interview/viva voce marks.

NET scores for candidates in Categories 2 and 3 will remain valid for one year for Ph.D. admissions.