CUET-UG Application Deadline Extended to March 31: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar declared on Tuesday that the closing date for applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been prolonged until March 31. The original deadline, which was initially set until 11 pm on Tuesday, has been rescheduled due to appeals from candidates and stakeholders.

Kumar in his tweet explained, "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on March 31, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders."

The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://t.co/Wsw5TdvcZP for the latest updates. #cuet pic.twitter.com/TYIZpSZ7kT — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2024

Important Dates:

Registration Period: Ongoing until March 31.

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET 2024 registration link.

Provide the required information to register.

Complete the online form, pay the registration fee, and submit.

Print a copy of the submitted form for reference.

Application Requirements:

Attach formal passport-size photographs and scanned signature copies as per specified guidelines.

Ensure clarity in the signature and photo to avoid rejection without the chance of modification.