NEET UG 2024: NTA To Release Answer Key For National Eligibility Entrance Test Soon

NEET UG 2024: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2024 answer key is anticipated to be made available soon. On May 5, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2024. The exam was conducted in a pen-and-paper test mode. The exam was taken by over 24 lakh students in 557 Indian cities as well as 14 cities outside of the nation.

NTA will also upload the questions and candidates' offline exam responses (scanned images of OMR sheets) in addition to the NEET answer key. Candidates can download these materials by logging in with their application number and date of birth at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The NTA will also release the provisional answer key soon on neet.ntaonline.in.

Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Find the link to the answer key.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Enter the required login details.

Step 5: A PDF will open on your screen.

Step 6: You can check the answers in the documents.

Step 7: Save and download for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the answer key for future use.

The NTA will open a window for candidates to submit objections, if any, with a fee per question after the NEET 2024 provisional answer key is released.

Candidates can contact NTA by email at neet@nta.ac.in or by calling their dedicated helpline at 01140759000 for assistance. It is recommended to monitor nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET for regular updates regarding the NEET UG answer key.

The Sequence Of Events After The Release Of NEET UG Answer Key

1. NTA will open the objection window for candidates

2. Review of objections and preparation of the final answer key

3. Marks calculation and preparation of NEET UG result

4. Release of the entrance exam scorecards and rankings for all of India, as well as the final answer key.