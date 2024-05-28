Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: NEET Aspirant Scores 95%

Aurelia D'Almedia |

Aurelia D'Almeida scored 95% in the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024 aiming to crack NEET and pursue her childhood dream of studying medicine.

"I had doubts about my capabilities, but after a counselling session, my aim to pursue medicine was clear," D’Almeida told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

D’Almeida mentioned that she has always loved science and math and did well in these subjects. "I love studying science and math. I dedicated extra hours of practice to math and solved every problem set at least twice before the exam," she told the FPJ.

Reading textbooks, studying in the morning hours and making personal notes were some of the study techniques that helped her score better. She also mentioned resorting to YouTube for additional information.

D’Almeida claimed her biggest challenge was writing speed. "I would miss questions in the exam because I ran out of time; I would get very anxious," she recalled.

To improve, she started solving two to three mock question papers every day for two months before the exam. "I aced my exams due to dedicated practice," she highlighted.

Apart from academics, D’Almeida likes playing the keyboard and is a part of her church choir. She mentions that these things helped her stay calm during her exams.

"I am happy with what I got, I feel blessed, and I am prepared for the next chapter in my life," she told the FPJ.