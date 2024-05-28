Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 100% Scorer Balances Studies With Tabla Practice

Prathamesh Dave |

Prathamesh Dave, a Sister Nivedita English Medium High School student, scored a perfect 100% in his Maharashtra board class 10 SSC examinations.

"I am feeling good, great. It feels like my efforts are finally fulfilled today. I was expecting to score 100%," said an elated Dave, expressing his satisfaction and happiness at the result.

Dave’s has been supported by his parents—his father working as a Project Manager at TCS and his mother serving as a music teacher at the Fine Arts Society in Chembur. Reflecting on their reaction to his achievement, Dave said, "Both of them were surprised. I had not told them about my expectations. Friends and the school have always told me that I will score 100% and that I deserve to score."

Dave’s approach to studies has been unique. He attributes his success to following the school curriculum and avoiding additional studies. "Never did extra studies, only studied what school and classes taught. I play the tabla. I used to practice tabla every day for one and a half hours. I never had planned or had any fixed schedule to study. I just made sure to study and complete the homework I got in school and tuition," he explained.

Despite the students feeling stressed and pressured to achieve high marks, Dave maintained a stress-free attitude towards his studies. "Honestly, I never felt pressurised. I never took pressure or stress that I needed to score 100. I just wanted to do my best in the exam. Very rarely if I felt stressed, I used to play the tabla, which is a kind of therapy. Playing the tabla was never a trouble; at times it hindered my studies, but that was never a problem," Dave added.

Looking ahead, Dave shared his plans. "I am preparing for JEE. I want to go to IIT or NIT. For the tabla, I want to keep practising and play like a professional; I haven’t decided if I want to take playing the tabla as a profession or not," he said, indicating his dual passion for academics and music.