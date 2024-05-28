Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 96%-Scorer Credits Consistency And Staying Ahead

Samuel Pereira from St Stanislaus High School scored 96% in the Maharashtra SSC board exams. Pereira, who appeared shocked, expressed his joy stating, “I am still not able to believe but I'm elated I am quite overwhelmed and with what I've seen there is a 96, this is quite a jump for me in my academic career.”

While discussing his SSC preparations, Pereira emphasised the importance of consistency and staying ahead.

“I started prepping as soon as class 9 was over and then I was just consistently preparing. I always tried to stay ahead of what was being done in school,” he told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Balancing academics with extracurricular activities was also a significant part of Pereira’s journey. As the school captain, he had numerous responsibilities. “I was the school captain so I was busy with many competitions. I felt that this extracurricular activity was quite essential,” Pereira says.

Pereira dedicated three to four hours to self-study each day after school and tuition, adjusting his study schedule as needed.

Looking ahead, Pereira has set his sights on a career in science. “I am planning to take up science and then will be preparing for JEE mains and advance in 12th grade. So far I am focused on learning Computer Science from IIT Bombay.”