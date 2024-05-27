 Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Student Scores 98.80% With Unique Study Method
Breaking norms where students are supposed to give in long hours of study time, Rupesh chose a different path and still managed to score well.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Ved Rupesh Talele | FPJ

Mumbai: Ved Rupesh Talele, a student of Saraswathi Education Society's High School in Panchpakhadi, had achieved an impressive score of 98.80% in the Maharashtra SSC examination held in March 2024.

He shared that he didn't engage in long study hours, and preferred to study the night before the exam and then appear for it the next day.

"Instead of long hours of study, I focused more on the ultimate goal. Some Days it took me just a few hours to complete my schedule while sometimes it took longer but I made sure to finish up what I had planned for the day," said Rupesh.

He was very grateful towards his school teachers for their guidance and remained focused during classes throughout the year.

Opting for the science stream in his 12th grade, Rupesh enjoys writing poems during his free time.

Despite English being his toughest subject, Rupesh was pleasantly surprised to score 98 in it. His hobbies include reading and gardening.

