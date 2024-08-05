UGC NET 2024 Exam Begins August 21; Detailed Exam Schedule Inside!

UGC NET 2024 | NTA

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 for 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to noon, while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Candidates appearing for the exam can find the detailed schedule released by the NTA below.

Originally set to take place on June 18, the NTA UGC NET 2024 exam was to be administered in two sessions using pen and paper. However, the agency decided to cancel the exam on June 19 due to the possibility of a paper leak. It was discovered that two days prior to the test, the paper had been made available on the dark web.

When the NTA releases the admit card, candidates can download it by following the instructions below.

How to Download Your Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official exam website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Create a login account and generate credentials

Step 3: Select the link for the available admit card on the homepage.

Step 4: Fill in the portal with the information you provided.

Step 5: Your screen will now display your respective admit card.

Step 6: Carefully review the details

Step 7: Download and save the copy for later use.

Examinees will be able to download the city slips from the official exam website as soon as the NTA makes them available. As a guide, candidates can review the steps below.

Ten days prior to the exam, the notification regarding the City of Exam Center will be released on the NTA website(s) at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in.

How can I get my city notification slip?

Step 1: Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Type in your login information.

Step 3: Locate the link to the city notification slip.

Step 4: Examine the specifics

Step 5: Store a duplicate for later usage.

Details of UGC NET

The National Eligibility Test, or NET, is administered twice a year by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine a candidate's eligibility for junior research fellowships and assistant professor positions at Indian universities and colleges. It is also recommended that candidates check for the most recent updates on the NTA website(s), which are www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates may also email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for additional information regarding UGC - NET June 2024.