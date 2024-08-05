NEET PG 2024: Confidential Letter Leaked A Week Before Exam, NBEMS Exposes Sensitive Exam Details

A week before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam, a confidential letter from the National Examination Board for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has allegedly been leaked online. The letter, signed by NBEMS President Dr. Abhijeet Sen, contains sensitive information about exam centers, candidate numbers, and timings.

The All FMGs Association (AFA) shared the leaked letter on 'X', expressing concerns about the security of the exam. "If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper?" AFA questioned.

It appears that a confidential letter from NBEMS has been leaked in public, containing information about the exam shift and the number of students taking the exam.

If a confidential letter can be leaked, can we be confident about the security of the NEET PG paper? #medtwitter… pic.twitter.com/LfcpOp3gyB — ALL FMGs ASSOCIATION(AFA) (@official_afa_) August 3, 2024

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct NEET PG 2024 examination. I am writing to seek the support of your esteemed office for the smooth conduct of this very high-stakes examination which assumes national importance and will be now be conducted by NBEMS on PAN India basis for 228542 candidates at 376 examination centres in 169 cities," reads the confidential letter shared by AFA on microblogging site X.

Meanwhile, NBEMS has issued exam city slips and is expected to release the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 soon. Candidates have expressed disappointment with their exam city allotments on social media. This year, a record 2,406,079 candidates have registered for the exam.