UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for June Session Out at nta.ac.in, Check Dates here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) schedule for the June session or First session. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam for eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ can check the exam time table on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I Examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2.

The official notice reads, “the Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I. The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, in due course.”

The registration process was started on May 10 and ended on May 31, 2023. The correction window was opened from June 2 to June 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

UGC NET June 2023 exam schedule:

The NTA will be holding the NET exam 2023 in two shifts. It is mandatory for candidates to carry UGC NET admit card 2023 to the exam centre for verification purposes.

June 13, Shift 1: Commerce, Physical Education

June 13, Shift 2: Commerce, Library and Information Science

June 14, Shift 1: English, Home Science

June 14, Shift 2: English, Sanskrit

June 15, Shift 1: Political Science Psychology

June 15, Shift 2: Environmental Sciences Political Science

June 16, Shift 1: History, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)

June 16, Shift 2: History, Law

June 17, Shift 1: Computer Science and Applications, Hindi

June 17, Shift 2: Hindi, Sociology