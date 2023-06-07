 NTA Releases CUET PG Exam City Slip 2023 at cuet.nta.nic.in
Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) city intimation slip 2023 for exams to be held from June 9 to June 11. Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2023 exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET city slip is now being released for about 1.86 lakh candidates. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the CUET city intimation slip 2023 from the official website.

The city intimation slip of CUET PG includes the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects or test papers chosen during the online application form along with the city of examination. With the help of the city intimation slip of CUET PG candidates can make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation for the exam.

Steps to download CUET PG city intimation slip 2023:

  • Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • Click on the CUET PG city slip download link on the homepage.

  • Enter the required credentials.

  • Click on the 'Submit' button.

  • Check and download the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip of CUET PG 2023, he or she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact at 011 - 40759000 and 011 – 69227700.

