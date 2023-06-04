NTA extends CUET exam window till June 11

NTA Official Website

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is a breather for candidates who haven’t got their admit cards for common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses to date.

The National Testing Agency has uploaded admit cards on its official website and extended the exam window till June 11.

In a public notice, NTA said that admit cards for (UG) – 2023 are now being released for 1,73,908 candidates scheduled for examination on June 5, 6, 7 and 8.

“The candidates scheduled to appear for the exam are required to download their admit card of CUET (UG) – 2023 using their application number and date of birth from the website and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin,” the notice reads.

The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their admit card.

City intimation slip/admit card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course.

City intimation slip/admit cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on June 9,10, and 11 June will also be released subsequently.

