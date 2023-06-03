Indore Sports Update: Workshop at Emerald Heights on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on ‘Chess as an Educational Tool’ in association with All India Chess Federation and All Indore Chess Association began here on Monday at Emerald Heights International School. The timing of this workshop will be from 10 am to 3 pm. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has constituted the "Chess Education Commission (FIDE)" specifically for the benefit of students through the medium of chess. For it, Jerry Nash, chairman of this commission, has come to India

Anil Fatehchandani, President of All Indore Chess Association said that teachers of Mathematics and Science, Chess coaches, Arbiters, Rated players, Senior players & parents total 150 are participating in this workshop. Chess in School India Chairman AK Verma and International Master Akshat Khamparia will be present on this occasion.

Sartaj League Badminton Tournament begins

Sartaj Academy is organizing the 62nd Sartaj League Badminton tournament at Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra Badminton Hall. Teerth Goyal, Shlok Khatri, Aarav Goyal, Aditya Rathore won their first league matches in boys and Devanshi Garde and Priyanshi Patel won in girls category on Saturday. The event was formally inaugurated by Vikram awardee international badminton player Shriyanshi Pardeshi. Daharmesh Yeshlaha conducted the programme.

Anil Dhupar appointed observer for French Open

Anil Dhupar, secretary general of All India Tennis Association has been appointed as Observer for French Open Tennis Championship. Dhupar will present a special report to the All India Tennis Association after analyzing the study of various formats being played in this Grand Slam tennis tournament and the working style of organizing the competition, so that the Indian Tennis Association can In future will be used for the progress of Indian tennis.President of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association Anil Mahajan and all office bearers extended hearty congratulations to Dhupar on being appointed as the Indian observer in the French Open Tennis Championship.