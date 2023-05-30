UGC NET 2023 application closes tomorrow; apply here

UGC NET 2023 application closes tomorrow | Representational pic

The website for the UGC NET application form 2023 will be closed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) tomorrow, May 31. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam 2023 on behalf of the UGC. As per NTA, the UGC NET 2023 registration last date is May 31 at 5 pm. Students will need their past academic qualifications to submit the form.

The last date for paying the UGC NET exam registration 2023 fee is 11:50 pm on June 1. After this, NTA will reopen the registration link for correction in the particulars in online application form from June 2 to June 3. Students are advised that no registration will be accepted during this period.

Following this, NTA will issue UGC NET city allotment list and admit card in the first and second week of June, respectively. The UGC NET admit card 2023 will contain the details regarding the centre, shift and date of examination.

The NET UGC exam dates 2023 are from June 13 to June 22 while the response key and recorded answer sheet will be published shortly after NET UGC exam 2023 ends.

How should the UGC NET application form be filled out in 2023?

-The official website may be accessed at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

-"Application for UGC NET June 2023" should be clicked.

-A new tab for sign-up or login will emerge.

-Use your mobile number or email address to apply for the online registration process.

-Fill out the form.

-For future use, write down the application number.

-The applicant's scanned passport-size photo and separate signature should be uploaded. This file should be between 10kb and 200kb in size.

-Use an SBI, CANARA, ICICI, HDFC bank debit card, credit card, or UPI to pay the application fee.

-Save the payment receipt or snap a screenshot of it for your records.

-Save or take a screenshot of the UGC NET application form's confirmation page.