CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip out at csirnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December, 2022 – June, 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship city intimation slip 2023 today, May 29, 2023. Candidates can download the CSIR-UGC NET Exam city intimation slip from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The Admit Cards will be issued separately soon by the NTA.
direct link for CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip
Exam Date
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination will be conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship.
Check the examination dates:
Life Sciences: June 6, 2023
Chemical Sciences: June 7, 2023
Mathematical Sciences: June 7, 2023
Physical Sciences: June 8, 2023
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences: June 8, 2023
Steps to check CSIR-UGC NET Exam City:
Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET Exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Look for the "Advance Intimation of Examination City" link on the homepage.
Click on the link to access the examination city allotment page.
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth as per the instructions.
Submit the details and view the allotted examination city along with other information such as date, time, and reporting time.
Download and save the Advance Intimation Slip for future reference.
