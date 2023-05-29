JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in; direct link here

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released | Pixabay (representational)

The Indian Institute of Guwahati (IIT- Guwahati) has released the the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the admission into IITs can download the admit card from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit cards will remain available till 2:30 pm of June 4.

To download the JEE Advanced admit card, candidates will need to enter:

Registration number

Date of birth

Phone number to login

JEE Advanced 2023 exam date

The JEE advanced 2023 exam is scheduled on June 4.

Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM

Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm on the same day.

Students Preparing for the JEE Advanced can practice through the mock test which is available online for both paper 1 and paper 2 on the official website.

Steps to download hall ticket for JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the ‘JEE advanced 2023 admit card’ link.

Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.

The JEE Advanced admit card will be visible on your screen. Download and take a print out.