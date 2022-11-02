UGC directs universities to refund entire fees to UG students in case of migration, cancellation

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC directs universities to refund entire fees to UG students in case of migration, cancellation

UGC has directed the universities to refund the fees to candidates so as to avoid any financial issues to occur among parents.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed the higher educational institutions to return the full amount of fee collected from first-year undergraduate students if have cancelled their admissions or have migrated before October 31, 2022. The decision was taken after the delay in JEE Main, CUET, and JEE Advanced exams which further caused delays in admissions. Hence, to avoid the financial issues that parents face, the UGC has directed the universities to refund the fees to candidates.

If students cancel or withdraw their admissions between November 1 and December 31, 2022, a processing fee of Rs 1,000 would be charged and the remaining amount would be refunded to the candidates.

An official statement issued by UGC mentioned, “In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to Octiber 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded on account of cancellation/ migration up to October 31, 2022. Thereafter, on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as Processing fee.”

