Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak Nursing Student’s Private Photos

Lucknow: Police have booked an intern doctor of a government medical institute here for allegedly raping a nursing student on the false promise of marriage and threatening to make her private photos public.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava on Thursday said the intern doctor's background and addresses are being verified, and efforts are being made to track him. The nursing student's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, he said.

The FIR was registered at the Qiaserbagh Police station on the nursing student's complaint that the accused had a physical relationship with her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

When she pressed him to formalise the marriage, the accused allegedly refused and threatened to leak her private photos on social media, according to the complaint.

This is the second such case reported at the institute in the past fortnight.

Earlier, a doctor from West Bengal had lodged a complaint against a fellow doctor, alleging she was trapped in a "love-jihad" scheme and pressured to convert religion before marriage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the victim in that case, while the accused remains absconding.

