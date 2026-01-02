 Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak Nursing Student’s Private Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak Nursing Student’s Private Photos

Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak Nursing Student’s Private Photos

The FIR was registered at the Qiaserbagh Police station on the nursing student's complaint that the accused had a physical relationship with her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. When she pressed him to formalise the marriage, the accused allegedly refused and threatened to leak her private photos on social media, according to the complaint.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Police have booked an intern doctor of a government medical institute here for allegedly raping a nursing student on the false promise of marriage and threatening to make her private photos public. | File Pic (Representative pic)

Lucknow: Police have booked an intern doctor of a government medical institute here for allegedly raping a nursing student on the false promise of marriage and threatening to make her private photos public.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava on Thursday said the intern doctor's background and addresses are being verified, and efforts are being made to track him. The nursing student's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, he said.

The FIR was registered at the Qiaserbagh Police station on the nursing student's complaint that the accused had a physical relationship with her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

When she pressed him to formalise the marriage, the accused allegedly refused and threatened to leak her private photos on social media, according to the complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Aequitas Mourns Loss Of Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya, Team Reaffirms Commitment To His Vision & Values
Aequitas Mourns Loss Of Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya, Team Reaffirms Commitment To His Vision & Values
Kerala Lottery Result: Januray 2, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 33 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Januray 2, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 33 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform
Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
Read Also
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...
article-image

This is the second such case reported at the institute in the past fortnight.

Earlier, a doctor from West Bengal had lodged a complaint against a fellow doctor, alleging she was trapped in a "love-jihad" scheme and pressured to convert religion before marriage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the victim in that case, while the accused remains absconding.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and...

NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and...

APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak...

Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...