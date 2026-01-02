 Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe After Fresh Revelations
Sharma said the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of aspirants, adding that during the present government's tenure, 296 recruitment examinations have been conducted without a single instance of paper leakage. He asserted that based on the outcome of the ongoing investigations, action would continue against all those found guilty.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | IANS

Jaipur: Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday ordered stringent action in connection with the paper leak and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) corruption cases of the previous government after new facts came to light.

Taking serious note of the fresh developments, Sharma directed that the matter be probed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should also be involved if required, according to an official statement.

The directions were issued at a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), which was attended by Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials of the SOG and ACB.

The chief minister said those who tampered with the future of youth by indulging in paper leaks would not be spared, irrespective of their influence or position. He said 340 people had already been arrested in connection with paper leak cases linked to the previous regime.

