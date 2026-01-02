FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17

Canva

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences issued the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip today, January 2, 2026. Exam city slips can be downloaded by candidates who plan to take the tests via the login link on the official website.

Exam city slips have reportedly been sent to applicants taking the FMGE December 2025 tests via SMS to their registered email address or mobile number. Students received information about the city where applicants will be assigned centres for the entrance tests on the exam city slip.

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: Important dates

FMGE Admit Card Release Date: January 14, 2026

FMGE Exam Date: January 17, 2026

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

On the official website, students can download the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip. To download the city slip, follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to NBEMS's official websitem, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to FMGE by clicking on Examinations.

Step 3: Select the window for logging in.

Step 4: Input your password and login ID.

Step 5: Download for additional information

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Centre Address

Exam Date

Exam Time / Shift

Important Exam Instructions

Note: Students must carry the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will be denied without it.

Students need to monitor the NBEMS website and their email for the admit card.