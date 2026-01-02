 NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020

NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020

As part of the preparations, NCERT has shared sample assessment tasks in Hindi and English to familiarise teachers and students with the assessment format and process. Heads of schools and principals have been asked to ensure that Class 3 teachers help students practise these sample activities to improve their understanding and readiness, according to the SCERT.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
The National Council of Educational Research and Training will conduct the Foundational Learning Study to assess and strengthen the basic learning competencies of Delhi students at the Grade 3 level of the current academic year, a statement said. | File Pic

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training will conduct the Foundational Learning Study to assess and strengthen the basic learning competencies of Delhi students at the Grade 3 level of the current academic year, a statement said.

According to the Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the study is tentatively scheduled to be held during February-March 2026 in selected, sampled schools. The list of participating schools will be shared in advance.

The Foundational Learning Study (FLS) is designed to understand how well students acquire basic reading, writing and numeracy skills by the end of the foundational stage, the statement said.

This is a collaborative initiative of SCERT and NCERT, it said.

FPJ Shorts
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
'Jana Nayagan Is Not Going To Be His Last Film': Astrologer Predicts Thalapathy Vijay's Future, Claims Actor Will Become CM Of Tamil Nadu In THIS Year
'Jana Nayagan Is Not Going To Be His Last Film': Astrologer Predicts Thalapathy Vijay's Future, Claims Actor Will Become CM Of Tamil Nadu In THIS Year
Read Also
APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
article-image

As part of the preparations, NCERT has shared sample assessment tasks in Hindi and English to familiarise teachers and students with the assessment format and process.

Heads of schools and principals have been asked to ensure that Class 3 teachers help students practise these sample activities to improve their understanding and readiness, according to the SCERT.

It stated that schools have also been advised to expose students to a variety of practice questions, in line with the shared sample tasks, to help build familiarity and strengthen basic skills.

It emphasised that the cooperation of schools will be crucial for the smooth and effective implementation of the study and for promoting strong foundational learning outcomes among students.

Read Also
Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak...
article-image

Clarifying the nature of the exercise, NCERT said that the FLS is not an examination or test. It is a diagnostic survey and does not involve grading or certification of individual students, nor does it serve as a rating or certification of schools.

The findings are used to inform policy decisions, improve classroom practices and strengthen foundational education under the National Education Policy 2020.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and...

NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and...

APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak...

Lucknow Govt Medical Institute Intern Booked For Rape On Marriage Pretext, Threatened To Leak...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Orders Tough Action In Paper Leak, RPSC Corruption Cases, SOG Probe...

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17