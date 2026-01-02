CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay issued the CEED and UCEED 2026 admission cards today, January 2, 2026. The candidate portal now has the opportunity to download the admission card. To obtain their hall passes for the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2026 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, candidates must go to the website.

The CEED 2026 admit card may be downloaded from ceed.iitb.ac.in, while the UCEED 2026 admit card can be downloaded from the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card: Important details

UCEED & CEED 2026 Hall Ticket Release Date: January 2, 2026

Hall Ticket Release Time: Around 1:00 PM

Last Date to Rectify Admit Card Discrepancies: January 8, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response Release: January 20, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objections on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Final Answer Key (Part-A) Release: January 28, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Announcement of Part-A Cut-off Marks: February 5, 2026

UCEED 2026 Result Declaration: March 6, 2026

Score Card Download Starts: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download Score Card: July 31, 2026

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: Important instruction

The last date to correct any errors on the admit card is January 8, 2025, till 5:00 PM.

Only registered candidates can submit correction requests.

Corrections must be made through the Candidate Portal only.

Email requests will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Requests submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the CEDD/UCEED official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the admission card.

Step 3: Enter your password and user ID to log in.

Step 4: You will see the CEED/UCEED 2026 admission card.

Step 5: For future reference, download the admission card.

Direct link to download CEED 2026 admit card

Direct link to download UCEED 2026 admit card

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate

Exam name

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Exam centre details

Exam schedule (date and time)

Reporting time

Important guidelines for applicants

CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: Documents to carry during exam

CEED Admit Card or UCEED Admit Cars

Original and valid photo ID proof, such as:

College-issued identity card

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

Voter ID card

Aadhaar card

Printed e-Aadhaar card

CEED, UCEED 2026:

For admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at several IITs, IT Bombay administers the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED).

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.