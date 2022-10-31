UGC directs universities to make Academic Bank of Credit portal mandatory

Representational image |

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked to make Academic Bank of Credits, also known as ABC portal, mandatory for online and online learning programmes by all higher education institutions.

Mumbai University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi University, etc have been directed to implement this mandate, while further being told to get students registered on the site abc.gov.in

ABC portal would "facilitate the academic mobility with the freedom to study across the higher education institutions in the country with an appropriate "credit transfer" mechanism from one programme to another, leading to attain a Degree/ Diploma/PG-diploma, etc.," accroding to the website.

ABC portal can benefit students by lodging and maintaining the intergrity of their credits, confirming the authenticity of the credits, easy credit faster, and faster recognition of the same.

Here's how to register for the ABC portal

Go to abc.gov.in to access the official webpage.

Select "My Student" from the list of options on the homepage's right side.

Selecting student from the menu will link you to a new website.

Sign up and upload crucial papers.

Safeguard the credentials.