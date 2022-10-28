UGC warns students against enrolling in EdTech-based online PhDs

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar |

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a cautionary statement stating that it does not recognise online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in partnership with foreign educational institutions. All higher education institutions are required to abide by UGC norms and its revisions in order to grant PhD degrees to students, according to the UGC.

“Students and public at large are hereby advised not to be misled by the advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions. Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by the UGC.

Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,” stated the notice released by AICTE UGC.