Edu minister announces virtual universities on 5G rollout

Pradhan and other dignitaries presented diplomas to the students

Hyderabad: Education would be one of the major beneficiaries of the country's 5G rollout, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. The launch of 5G telecom services is to greatly aid in the implementation of the Ministry of Education's vision of a "digital university".

"Education will be one among the major beneficiary sectors of this 5G rollout," the Union minister said.

"Because now we are envisioning a digital university. We are going for virtual labs. We are going for virtual teachers. In all the areas, if we develop quality content and presentable content, how do we send them to the nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable," Pradhan told reporters here.

Pradhan was speaking at the 22nd convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH). Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, University of Hyderabad Chancellor Justice L N Reddy, and Vice Chancellor B J Rao were all in attendance. Pradhan and other dignitaries presented diplomas to the students.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.