UCEED 2025: Registration Window Ending Soon, Apply Before November 18

UCEED, CEED 2025 | Official Website

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) registration period will end on November 18, 2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, interested students can submit an online application for the UCEED 2025 exam.



The UCEED 2025 exam is scheduled to take place at many exam centres on January 19, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On January 3, 2025, the admit card will be distributed.

Admit Card Availability: January 3, 2025

Last Date for Admit Card Discrepancy Rectification: January 9, 2025

Exam Date: January 19, 2025

Exam Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Application fees:

General category: Rs 4,000

Female, SC, ST and PwD: Rs 2,000

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for UCEED 2025, applicants must have completed their Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or plan to take the test for the first time in any of the following fields: science, commerce, arts, or society. To be accepted into Master of Design (MDes) or PhD programs, CEED applicants must complete the educational standards set forth by each institute.

How to apply?

-Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in, the official website of the UCEED, and select the UCEED 2025 registration link from the homepage.

-To apply, sign up and log in.

-Complete all the necessary fields, pay the costs, and submit

-Download the form, then print it off for your records.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur are among the major design colleges that accept UCEED scores for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes. A number of private colleges accept UCEED scores for BDes admission.