UCEED 2025: Online Registrations Closes Today, Apply Now At uceed.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay | Representational Image

The online registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2025 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close today, November 18, with a late fee. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their application process on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards starting from January 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM. The provisional answer key and candidates' responses will be available on January 21, 2025. The final results will be announced on March 7, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination.

Only students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in the year 2024 in all subjects or are appearing in 2025 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for UCEED 2025.

Steps to apply for UCEED 2025

Here’s a quick summary of the steps to apply for UCEED 2025:

1. Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Create a new account with your email and mobile number.

3. Fill the application form by providing personal and academic details.

4. Upload documents like your photo, signature, and any required certificates.

5. Pay the application fee (₹1,450 - ₹2,900 depending on your category).

6. Review your details and submit the form.

7. Download confirmation page for your records.

Important Dates for UCEED 2025

- Last date (with late fee): November 18, 2024

- Admit card release: January 3, 2025

- Exam date: January 19, 2025