IIT Delhi Introduces New 4-Year BTech Program In Design; Admission Through JEE Advanced, UCEED

IIT Delhi |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to launch a new four-year undergraduate program, "BTech in Design," starting from the academic year 2025-26. According to the official press release, admission to this program will be based on students' rankings in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

In addition to the JEE Advanced ranking, students must also qualify in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) design aptitude test.

“This is a unique program crafted especially for empathetic and creative minds intent on understanding socio-technical systems around them and designing solutions for the wicked problems in these systems,” the institute stated.

Curriculum Overview

According to the press release, the program's curriculum will cover technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analysing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills, and teamwork.

Approximately half of the courses will be in the core discipline of design, with the remainder coming from other departments, centers, and schools.

The B.Tech. in Design programme at IIT Delhi will have a strong focus on product design. “The aim is to prepare the students in such a way that at the end of the programme they are confident in using design as a vehicle to address problems in industry and society,” the notice read.