NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

NCVT ITI Result 2025: The NCVT ITI Result 2025 has been made public by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Both first- and second-year students' All India Trade Test (AITT) results are now live and accessible via the centralised Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal at skillindiadigital.gov.in.

In a protected PDF format, thousands of students who took the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exams in the July–August 2025 session can now view their results and get their official marksheet.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Steps to check the result

You will need your date of birth and your unique Permanent Registration Number (PRN) in order to view your scorecard.

Step 1: Go to skillindiadigital.gov.in, the official SIDH website.

Step 2: Search for a noticeable banner or link that reads "Click here to Check AITT Result" or "NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025" on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page intended for result checking will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information carefully, including your date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and PRN number.

Step 5: To continue, click the "Submit" or "View Result" option.

Step 6: The screen will show your NCVT ITI Result 2025.

Step 7: Examine it carefully, then select the option to save the marksheet in PDF format for your records.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: What's next?

Job Opportunities: Candidates can apply for roles in industries where their NCVT credential is recognised.

Higher Certifications: They may enrol in advanced skill certification programs to further upgrade their knowledge.

Apprenticeship Programs: Opportunities to gain hands-on experience through government-approved apprenticeships.

Entrepreneurship Path: Qualified individuals can also use their skills to start small-scale businesses or self-employment ventures.

National Recognition: The NCVT credential is accepted across India, ensuring mobility of employment across states.

Government Schemes: Candidates can benefit from various MSDE initiatives and schemes linked to skill development and employment.