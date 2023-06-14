Twitterati:

Prabhanjan J is the national topper. | (Representational image)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on June 13 at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Two students top NEET UG 2023 with perfect score, Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh are All India Toppers in NEET 2023 exam. Both the students have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

The Debate over one of the topper's Privileges is being discussed on the social media platform, Twitter. The topper from the Tamil Nadu, Prabhanjan J's parents are School teachers at a government School in the state. His Mother is a Maths teacher and his father a Social Science teacher.

A Twitter user and Television Anchor based out of Chennai, Sumanth Raman writes on the micro blogging site, "NEET topper is from Gingee and his parents are Govt school teachers. Hardly the privileged background stockists had been hoping for."

The Sheer handwork and Persistence is one of the reasons behind student's success as the topper from the southern state said in an interview. According to the one of the National Dailies, the NEET 2023 top performer said, " It is only Practice that helped me ace the test, I used to study from 8 Am to 11 Pm daily, It is about Practicing repeatedly".

"It proves that students of rich and affordable parents can only crack NEET with high scores by studying in top schools, which charges high fees. Look for the big advertisements in newspapers tomorrow. Please do mention how much money has been spent on advertisements by these NEET coaching centers and schools," adds another Twitter user in the comment section.

NEET UG exam, which was conducted on May 7, 2023, saw 2087462 candidates participate in the exam at 4097 different Centres in 499 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India.

The official press release by NTA has also showcased category-wise results. The candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) recorded the highest qualifying percentage of 64.6%, followed by those from Other Backward Caste (OBC) with 60.15% success rate. Only 44.7% Scheduled Tribe (ST) students cracked the exam, recording the lowest success rate. The general category and Scheduled Caste (SC) students had a similar qualifying rate of 52.76% and 52.09% respectively.