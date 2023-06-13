At 56.68%, Girls Outnumber Boys In NEET UG 2023 Results

Girls Outshined Boys in NEET UG 2023 Results | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today. The score cards for NEET UG 2023 are available at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam. NEET UG was conducted at 4,097 centres across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 7 and at 34 centres across 11 cities on June 6.

Of 20.39 lakh students who took NEET (UG) 2023, 11.5 lakh cleared the test, recording a qualifying percentage of 56.21%, a tad lower than 56.28% success rate recorded last year.

The girls outperformed boys with a 56.68% qualifying percentage compared to 55.6% of the latter. Only 10 female candidates feature among top 50 toppers.

