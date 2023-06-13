 NEET UG 2023 Results Out: Check Out Topper List
NEET UG 2023 Results Out: Check Out Topper List

NTA has announced NEET UG entrance test results. Scorecards are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Mumbai: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on June 13. Scorecards will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 2087462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India.

NTA has announced names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results. The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur.

For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.

Two students top NEET UG 2023 with perfect score namely Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh are all India toppers in NEET 2023. They have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile). 

NEET UG result 2023: Toppers list

1. Prabanjan J

2. Bora Varun Chakravarth

3. Kaustav Bauri

4. Pranjal Aggarwal

5. Dhruv Advan

6. Surya Siddharth N

7. Shriniketh Ravi

8. Swayam Shakti Tripathy

9. Varun S

10. Parth Khandelwal

