NEET Result 2023 OUT: Two Candidates Top With Perfect Score

NEET Result 2023 OUT: , 2 candidates top with perfect score | Representative Photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. Scorecards will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

NTA has announced names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results. The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur.

In Manipur, the exam were held on June 6, 2023. A total of 8,753 candidates appeared in the NEET UG re-exam 2023 held at 34 centres located in 11 cities in the state. Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.

Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh are all India toppers in NEET 2023. They have scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 applicants passed the NEET UG 2022 exam last year, while 5,63,902 female applicants out of 10,01,015 applications passed.