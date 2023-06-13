NEET-UG Results 2023 Expected Anytime Soon; Steps To Check Answer Key

NEET-UG Results 2023 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) result plus final answer key today, i.e June 13. Importantly, NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the date and time of NEET UG 2023, result declaration.

However, candidates can still go and check their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. and also on ntaresults.nic.in.

What does NEET UG results has for you? It will include details about rank list, category-wise cut-off marks, names of all India toppers and more.

Things to remember:

NTA will award full marks for correct answer

No provision for re-evaluation of the NEET UG answer sheets

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students can contact the NTA.

Applicants who qualify for the NEET UG Examination will have to appear for the conselling process. The NEET UG exam is held for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The exam also determines who will gain admission to 100 per cent of seats of deemed universities. The result will also be used for admissions to BVSc and AH courses under the 15 per cent quota of the Veterinary Council of India in recognised Veterinary Colleges.

Steps to check NEET UG 2023 result:

Visit the official site at neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the NEET UG result link.

Enter the required details and security captcha to login.

The NEET UG 2023 scorecard will appear on your screen.

Check if your details such as name, exam venue, etc. are correct.