NEET UG 2023: Results Most Likely to be OUT Today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to announce National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) results 2023 today, June 13, 2023. NTA may also announce the National Eligibility Entrance Test final answer key, All India Rank (AIR), toppers and cut-off percentiles along with NEET 2023 result. The NEET result 2023 will be declared on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in as well as at ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET UG last year Cut Off

The NEET UG cut-off for the general category candidates last year was 715-117,

For Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and the NEET cut-off UG last year was 116-93.

For the OBC, SC and ST differently-abled candidates, the NEET cut-off was 104-93 last year.

The NEET UG MBBS and BDS cut-off for candidates belonging to general categories is 50th and for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

As many as 20,87,449 candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance test on May 7, while 8,753 candidates of Manipur took NEET UG 2023 from 34 centres located in 11 cities on June 6.

NTA had to conduct the NEET UG 2023 twice this year due to skirmishes in Manipur. The first was held on May 7, the second was conducted on June 6 for the candidates from Manipur.

Steps to check NEET Result 2023:

Go to neet.nta.nic.in 2023 website

Under 'candidate activity', click on NEET UG 2023 result scorecard link

On the next window, insert the NEET UG application number and date of birth in the blank spaces provided

Submit and download the NEET result 2023 UG scorecard