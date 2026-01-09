Dalit Rights Groups Warn Of Punjab Border Blockade If Justice Is Delayed In Dharamshala Student Death Case

Dalit rights outfits on Thursday protested outside the Kangra deputy commissioner's office in Dharamshala, warning the government of a bigger agitation if "justice" is not done within 15 days in the death of a female student who allegedly went into depression after ragging. | Representative Image

Shimla: outfits on Thursday protested outside the Kangra deputy commissioner's office in Dharamshala, warning the government of a bigger agitation if "justice" is not done within 15 days in the death of a female student who allegedly went into depression after ragging.

The Maharishi Valmiki Guru Ravidas Mahasabha warned of blocking the Punjab border.

"A considerable amount of time has passed since the death of the student, and if the government wanted, it could have delivered justice in a single day. It is unclear what pressure the administration is under," Amit Valmiki, a member of the outfit, said.

"We spoke to the student's parents today. If justice is not delivered in the student's death case within fifteen days, the Mahasabha will block the Punjab border," he said.

Balwant Singh from Baba Deep Singh Kalipul Seva Organisation-Una said that they had submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner with their demand.

"What happened to one student today could happen to someone else tomorrow. If compromises are made under pressure, then this will continue to happen, and crimes will not stop," he said.

A Dalit student of Government College, Dharamshala, died in a hospital in Ludhiana on December 26, leading to an FIR on January 1 against a professor and three female students.

The student's father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors on September 18, 2025, while the college professor indulged in obscene acts with her.

He also alleged that his daughter went into severe mental stress, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health and eventual death.

Ashok Sharma, an assistant professor in Geography, was booked by the police under charge of sexual harassment and was suspended by the varsity.

The three female students were booked allegedly for voluntarily causing hurt and common intention under sections 115(2) and 3(5) of BNS, and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009.

A furore was sparked with the emergence of a video, in which the girl accused the professor of harassing her with indecent acts.

An investigation in the case is underway, and committees have been formed by the state and the University Grant Commission to look into the matter.

