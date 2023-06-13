NEET UG Result 2023: Mumbai Lad Emerges As Maharashtra Topper

NEET UG 2023 AIR 7 Shriniketh Ravi |

Mumbai: City lad Shriniketh Ravi has emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Shriniketh, a resident of Khar, was anticipating the results since 3 PM as despite his confidence in his performance, the student was nervous, and rightfully so.

“The rank was unexpected but I knew I performed well. I am quite happy I got a good score as are my parents,” said the 17-year-old, who is All India Rank 7 and scored 715 marks.

With a dream to enter the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), like many of his peers, Shriniketh plans to pursue MBBS.

As thousands of candidates appear for NEET each year, Shriniketh advised them to get through the process despite the setbacks.

“I think it’s important to be consistent for two years but at the same time students need to understand that highs and lows are common and get through it,” added the student.

Tanishq Devendra Bhagat (710 marks, AIR 27) and Riddhi Wajarinkar (710 marks, AIR 44) are the other two candidates from the state, who made it to the list of the top 50 highest scorers.

While Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates, (1.4 lakh) it is followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (1 lakh).

Maharashtra's 47.84% qualifying percentage is significantly lower than the national average of 56.21%. However, the state had fared much worse last year as it clocked a mere 40.94% clearing rate.

NEET UG exam, which was conducted on May 7, 2023, saw 2087462 candidates participate in the exam at 4097 different Centres in 499 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India.

Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have emerged as the All India toppers in NEET 2023. They scored 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

Candidates can access the results at neet.nta.nic.in.