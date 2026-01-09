NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams To Be Held In June

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule: The exam schedule for the Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester has been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who intend to take the test can view the dates at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, the official website.

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule: Important details

SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates:

June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026

Buffer dates (if required):

June 22 and June 23, 2026

Exam shifts:

Two shifts per day

Exam timing:

First shift: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Second shift: 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Medium of question paper:

English (language papers will be conducted in their respective languages)

NTA SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule: Steps to check exam dates

Candidates can check the SWAYAM January 2026 exam dates via the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Dates link on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 3: Carefully review the exam dates

Step 4: Save the PDF and save a copy for your records.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates preserve a printed copy for further use.

SWAYAM will be conducted in hybrid mode (computer-based test and pen and paper test) for 648 courses. With the exception of language papers, which will only be conducted in their respective languages, all question papers will be written in English. Any incorrect response in the multiple-choice questions will not result in a negative mark.