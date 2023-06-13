 NEET UG 2023 Results Declared: Check List Of Top 10 Female toppers
The score cards for NEET UG 2023 are available at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Representational image | FP photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today. The score cards for NEET UG 2023 are available at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam. NEET UG was conducted at 4,097 centres across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 7 and at 34 centres across 11 cities on June 6.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 2087462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 cities in India, including 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG result 2023: Top 10 females

1.PRANJAL AGGARWAL

2.ASHIKA AGGARWAL

3.ARYA R S

4.MIMANSHA MOUN

5.SUMEGHA SINHA

6.KANI YASASRI

7.BAREERA ALI

8.RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR

9.KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY

10. JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.

NEET UG 2023 Results Out: Check Out Topper List
article-image
