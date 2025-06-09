TS TET Admit Card 2025 To Be Out On June 11; Details Here

TS TET Admit Card 2025 | Canva

TS TET Admit Card 2025: The Telangana Government School Education Department will release the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025, also known as TG TET 2025 admit cards on June 11, 2025. Once released, candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

According to the announcement, the exam will be held from June 18 to June 30, 2025. The findings are set to be published on July 22, 2025.

How to download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025?

To view the TS TET Admit Card 2025, candidates need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Government at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TG TET admit card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

TS TET exam 2025

TG TET June 2025 will be divided into two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who want to teach in grades I through V must take Paper I, while those who want to teach in grades VI through VIII must take Paper 2. Candidates who want to teach all courses from I to VIII must take both Paper-I and Paper-II exams.

TS TET 2025: Exam pattern

1. Paper I: Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environment Studies, Language I, and Language II (English).

- Each paper carries 30 questions 1 mark each.

2. Paper II: Child Development & Pedagogy, Subject-related questions, Language I, and Language II (English).

- Only subject-related questions carry 60 questions 1 mark. The remaining three carry 30 questions with 1 mark each.

Note: Both papers also consist of 150 questions carrying 150 marks in total, and the time duration is 2.5 hours.