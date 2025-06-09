APPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 166 Assistant Engineer Posts Closes At appsc.gov.in; Details Here

APPSC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APPSC Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Engineering Service Examination 2025 application deadline is today, June 9, on the official website, appsc.gov.in. Forms can be turned in by candidates until 5:00 p.m.

On July 27, the preliminary recruiting exam will take place, and on September 6 and 7, 2025, the main written exam will take place. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 166 positions for assistant engineers.

APPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure is as follows:

1. The shortlisted candidate will be required to take a written mains examination. The exam will comprise the following subjects and will be followed by a Viva-Voce taken by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The main exam will encompass:

General Paper – consisting of General English, General Studies, and an Aptitude Test (Objective type) with 150 marks.

Technical Paper-I – Descriptive type, with 150 marks.

Technical Paper-II – Descriptive type, with 150 marks too.

Viva Voce – with 50 marks.

The total marks for the whole selection process will be 500.

2. If the number of applications is greater than the desired ratio, the Commission can hold a Recruitment Test (RT) as a screening step. The Recruitment Test shall adopt the scheme/pattern below:

Paper A (RT): General Awareness & Logical Reasoning – 100 marks

Paper B (RT): Technical Paper – 200 marks

Overall marks for the Recruitment Test will be 300.

APPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants need to make the payment a fee of Rs 150 only for APST aspirants, and Rs 200 for other applicants.

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2025?

To apply for the APPSC Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APPSC AE 2025 Apply link.

Step 3: After this, register themselves and then proceed with the application procedure.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.