 RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University Issued Provisional Answer Key At uniraj.ac.in; Here's How To Download
The University of Rajasthan has issued the RULET Answer Key 2025. Applicants can obtain the tentative key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test via the university's official website, uniraj.ac.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
RULET Answer Key 2025 | Canva

RULET Provisional Answer Key 2025: The University of Rajasthan has issued the RULET Answer Key 2025. Applicants can obtain the tentative key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test via the university's official website, uniraj.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the final result will be based on the applicant's total marks out of 350, which includes the written test (with weightage, if applicable), group discussion, and personal interview (300+25+25).

How to download the RULET Provisional Answer Key 2025?

To download the answer key, applicants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan at uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RULET link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to click on the answer key link.

Step 4: Now, a PDF file will open on the new page.

Step 5: Download the RULET provisional answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RULET Provisional Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objections window has also opened. Aspirants may submit objections to the answer key on the form required in person, accompanied with supporting documentation, to the Convener, RULET-2025, at the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur-302004. The deadline to file objections is June 10, 2025.

RULET Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objections against this answer key?

To raise the objection, students need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RULET at admissions.univraj.org.

Step 2: Click on the RULET 2025 tab and then on the notification section, click on the "Prescribed format for grievance in RULET-2025" link.

Step 3: Now, the grievance submission form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form along with the supporting documents.

About RULET exam 2025

The written exam was held on May 25, 2025, in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions with a total mark of 300. The exam lasted two hours.

