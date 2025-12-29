 IAF's Software Development Institute, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Airborne Communication System
The IAF’s Software Development Institute has signed an MoU with IIT Madras to jointly design and develop an indigenous digital communication system for airborne platforms. The project will focus on secure networking, advanced encryption and reliable data exchange, reducing import dependence and strengthening India’s defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: The IAF's Software Development Institute (SDI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Madras for the joint design and development of an indigenous digital communication system for airborne applications.

About The Collaboration

This collaboration marks a significant step towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, fostering self-reliance in defence technology and enhancing India's strategic capabilities, an official release said on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari, Commandant, SDI; Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras and Dr M J Shankar Raman, CEO, Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Through this partnership, the Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to develop advanced algorithms for networking and encryption in collaboration with IIT Madras, the release said.

These systems are critical for secure, reliable, and high-performance data exchange in dynamic airborne environments, essential for modern military operations and networked warfare.

By developing this technology indigenously, the collaboration seeks to reduce reliance on imported systems, promote technological sovereignty, and bolster the operational efficiency of India's defence forces, it added.

Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari's Statement

Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari said, "This partnership with IIT Madras is a visionary step towards achieving complete self-reliance in critical defence communication technologies. By combining academic excellence with operational expertise, we are paving the way for innovative, indigenous solutions that will significantly enhance the capabilities of our airborne forces and contribute to a stronger, Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Prof V Kamakoti's Statement

Prof V Kamakoti, said, "This collaboration with the Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute exemplifies the synergy between academia and defence institutions. IIT Madras is proud to contribute its expertise in advanced communication technologies and cybersecurity to create robust, indigenous solutions." This initiative aligns perfectly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, empowering our nation with cutting-edge, homegrown technologies that strengthen national security, he said.

The joint effort will leverage the IAF's domain expertise at SDI and IIT Madras' world-class research facilities.

Key focus areas include advanced encryption protocols, secure data transmission, resilience against threats, scalability for airborne networks, and integration with existing defence systems, officials said, the project is expected to yield deployable prototypes, supporting the IAF's mission through technological advancement.

This partnership is part of IIT Madras' broader engagement in defence R&D, including collaborations in aerospace, AI, and materials science, they said, adding that it reinforces the Government of India's emphasis on indigenisation in defence procurement, contributing to the growth of India's defence industrial base.

