TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 second phase seat allocation result is scheduled to be released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, October 2. Applicants who submitted an application for round two counselling can access their results on the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. The website will display the preliminary list of the chosen applicants together with the colleges that have been assigned to them.



According to the official announcement, candidates who have been given seats in TS LAWCET 2024 Phase 2 have from October 3rd to 7th to report to the institutions for additional admission and document verification. The hi how arwacceptance will be contingent upon submission of a fee receipt and verification of all original documents at the assigned college.

How to check?

-Visit TS LAWCET's official webpage at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

-Click the "TS LAWCET 2024 first-phase seat allotment results" link on the home website.

-Click "submit" after entering your login details.

-The results of the seat allocation will be revealed on the screen.

-Download the PDF and view the seat allocation results.

Print the list so you can refer to it later.

The registered cellphone number of the candidates will also receive an SMS.



The original credentials must be presented by applicants when they arrive at the selected college. Two sets of attested copies of each certificate must be sent by the candidates to the relevant colleges, and one set needs to be sent to the convener's office. The allotment order will be issued by the principal or verification officer of the college to which the students have been assigned once each original certificate has been successfully verified.