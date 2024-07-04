Delhi University Faculty Of Law Postpones LLB End-Term Exams

representative pic/ Pixabay

In a sudden development, Delhi University’s Faculty of Law has announced the postponement of the LLB end-term exams, which were set to commence on Thursday. The notification was issued on Wednesday, just hours before the examinations were scheduled to begin.

The exams, originally slated to start on July 4 and run until July 26, have been delayed under the directive of the Vice-Chancellor. An official notice from the Faculty of Law stated, "Under the orders of the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed. Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time. All concerned may please note."

Exam Postponed | Official Notice

The abrupt postponement has left students seeking clarity on the new schedule. More information is expected from university officials in the coming days.

More Updates Awaited

The university has assured students that updates regarding the revised exam dates will be communicated as soon as possible. Students are advised to keep an eye on official channels for the latest information. The students appearing for the exam are also advised to patiently wait for the new exam dates.

Further details on the situation are anticipated, as students and faculty await additional guidance from the university administration.